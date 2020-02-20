Hyderabad: SCR focuses on easing rail traffic

By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) is adopting multi-pronged strategies to ease passenger flow and optimise punctuality of its trains at various stations in the State capital.

As part of this, the SCR has decided to complete the development of Cherlapalli station into a satellite terminal at a cost of Rs 221 crore within three years and decongest the stations at Secunderabad, Kacheguda and Hyderabad.

According to officials, all the three major terminals in the city are saturated due to large amounts of traffic. Cherlapalli station, which is around 18 km from Secunderabad station, is centrally located and surrounded by important residential colonies. It is also connected well with the ORR. Therefore, it is being developed as a satellite railway terminal. Tenders have been finalised for an amount of Rs 117.25 crore and works will start shortly. In addition, there is a proposal to operate private train services from this terminal.

Extension of trains

The SCR has also extended train operations from Secunderabad and Kacheguda stations to Lingampalli. This was aimed at offering passengers a hassle-free travel by not having to take a bus or cab or MMTS to reach Secunderabad station to board these trains.

Already 14 trains, including Secunderabad-Vijayawada Intercity Express, Secunderabad-Kakinada Goutami Express, Secunderabad–Tirupati Narayandri Express and Secunderabad–Visakhapatnam Janmabhoomi Express, have been extended to Lingampalli while more trains will join the list soon.

Given the fast expansion of the city encompassing its suburbs along Gachibowli-BHEL-Patancheru, the Lingampalli station was turned from a local station to a major terminal after Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Kacheguda. For this, SCR spent Rs 30 crore and improved the infrastructure in and around the station.

Halts at more stations

In the past, local stations used to serve as halting points for MMTS trains and stops of Express trains here were rare. Passengers from suburbs used to have a tough time while boarding long distance trains as they need to reach the station one hour in advance to catch the train at major stations.

However, things are slowly changing with railways providing halts for Express and Superfast trains at local stations. To balance passenger flow coming to different railway stations in twin cities, particularly Secunderabad, which registers around 1.8 lakh passengers daily, the SCR has been providing halts for Express trains at Malkajgiri, Begumpet, Falaknuma and Bolarum.

According to Ch Rakesh, CPRO, SCR, Malkajgiri station has turned out to be a good point for halting Express trains as there are many rail travellers in this belt. “Our focus is to balance passenger flow and also improve punctuality,” he said.

At Malkajgiri, the SCR has provided halts for several express trains, including Tirupati-Adilabad Krishna, between Secunderabad-Manmad Ajanta Express, Kacheguda-Repalle-Secunderabad Delta Express, Yeshvantpur-Indore weekly Express, Hyderabad-Jaipur weekly Express and Nagarsol-Chennai Central weekly Express.

In addition, there was a demand to halt Express trains at Begumpet, which is being widely used by MMTS passengers. Accordingly, trains like Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Express, Hyderabad–Tirupati Rayalaseema Express, Bhubaneswar–Mumbai Konark Express have been provided halts at Begumpet.

