Hyderabad: SCR to run special train services to Kakinada

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers during festive season, South Central Railway will run 28 superfast AC special trains between Lingampalli-Kakinada Town- Lingampalli.

Accordingly, Train No 02776 Lingampalli-Kakinada Town superfast AC special train will depart Lingampalli at 7.55 pm, arrive/depart Secunderabad at 8.40 pm/ 8.45 pm on January 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28 and 30 and arrive Kakinada Town at 7.15 am on the next day.

In the opposite direction, Train No 02775 Kakinada Town–Lingampalli superfast AC special train will depart Kakinada Town at 8.10 pm on January 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 and 31, arrive/ depart Secunderabad at 6.45/ 6.50 am and arrive Lingampalli at 7.30 on the next day.

These special trains will also stop at Warangal, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku and Rajahmundry stations in both the direction.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .