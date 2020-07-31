Hyderabad: SCSC conducts interactive meet

By | Published: 7:28 pm

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) conducted a virtual Orientation-cum-Interactive meeting of Infra and Developers with Cyberabad Police Commissioner and SCSC Chairman VC Sajjanar on Friday.

The content setting of the meeting was done by forum leader Srikanth Badiga followed by the address of Sajjanar, who thanked the Infra and Developers community for their support by donating groceries, safety kits, meals, etc., and the support extended during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said though SCSC started with the Information Technology industry initially, collaboration with other industries also needed to improve safety and security of the society. Later in the question and answer session, suggestions came in about promoting the public transportation, organising blood donation camps in residential communities, etc., to which the commissioner responded positively.

