Hyderabad: Raheja Management gets building no. 20 sanitized, disinfected

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) has said that one confirmation of Covid 19 virus from Raheja Mind Space Building No. 20 was reported on Wednesday. “The final confirmation from Pune is yet to be received. As we understand from the company concerned, upon noticing some symptoms, the affected person self-quarantined effective February 28 in line with guidelines was regularly checking in a hospital, as well as family members to ensure everyone is doing fine,” SCSC General Secretary Krishna Yedula said.

The affected person has mild symptoms and is in good spirits. The company had advised their employees to operate from home and Raheja Management has taken all precautionary measures and getting the building No. 20 sanitized and disinfected.

The SCSC has come up with an advisory to help in preventing and containing the spread of the virus. Krishna said various preventive steps were taken to contain the spread of virus. Listing out preventive steps to be taken at work place, he asked people to spread awareness about personal hygiene including regular hand wash, make sanitizer soaps, disposable tissues available at all public places, avoid usage of bio-metric sensors if possible, postpone or cancel all non-essential meetings / internal events / town-halls, that may involve large number of employee gathering at one place and avoid non-essential travel.

He explained about the procedure to be followed in case of any employee returning from abroad from business or personal travel in the past 14 days. “Ask the returning employee to get the basic tests done at any nearby well-equipped hospital even if there are no symptoms of the virus. If the local hospital advises further tests or if there are any symptoms associated with the virus that are visible, then the employee should be asked to visit Gandhi Hospital for virus test,” he said.

All the employees who are in close touch with affected employees should be asked to work from home for 14 days in self-isolated mode until further test results from Gandhi Hospital are available. If the test results from Gandhi Hospital are negative, all the employees including the affected employee can resume work. If results are positive for the affected employee, all the other associated employees should also get themselves tested at a nearby hospital. If the local hospital advises further tests or if there are any virus symptoms, they should further follow the same process of visiting Gandhi Hospital for the test, he explained.

More importantly, the fatality rate from the virus is very low and there is no need for panic. All that needs to be done is follow the steps related to personal hygiene, maintaining a safe distance, avoiding large gatherings and getting immediate medical attention and follow self-isolation mode where required.

“The SCSC will continue to monitor the situation closely as it evolves and will be working closely with the State government. We will issue further advisories as and when necessary,” he added.

