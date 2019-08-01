Hyderabad: SCSC volunteers help in traffic regulation

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Hyderabad: Society for Cyberabad Security Council’s (SCSC) Traffic Forum in its endeavour to help Traffic police in regulating traffic at main junctions in the peak hours is continuing to engage its volunteers from various member companies.

While 15 volunteers from Freyr Solutions volunteered for the first time in resolving the traffic at Cyber Towers Junction on Tuesday, 20 volunteers from Synechron volunteered at Biodiversity Park Junction on Thursday, for two hours on both days, according to a press note.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter