Hyderabad: Sec 144 in force around Assembly premises

Published: 8:01 pm

Hyderabad: The City Police have banned assembling or conducting public meetings or processions in and around four kilometres of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly building in the city ahead of the State Budget session.

A notification was issued to this effect by City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar ahead of the Assembly session which will begin on Monday. The orders will be in force till September 19 on days when the Assembly and Legislative Council are in progress.

