Hyderabad second costliest metro for petrol

Hyderabad: With petrol and diesel prices shooting up by at least Rs 2 in just two weeks, Hyderabad is now the second costliest metropolitan city for petrol in the country.

Dealers say the fuel prices could further go up by another Rs 5 in the next 10 days due to the increase in global oil prices following the crisis in the Saudi Arabian crude oil sector.

On Monday, the price of petrol was fixed at Rs 78.39 a litre while that of diesel stood at Rs 72.79. The price difference between petrol and diesel is the least so far with Rs 5.6 per litre. Earlier, there used to be a difference of around Rs 25 to Rs 30.

The petrol prices in Hyderabad are second only to those in Mumbai among metropolitan cities. The petrol price per litre in Bengaluru was Rs 76.44, while in Chennai, it was Rs 76.83, Mumbai Rs 79.57, Delhi Rs 73.91, Jaipur Rs 77.81 and Ahmedabad Rs 71.32.

With the daily revision of prices becoming a regular feature ever since the dynamic pricing system came into being in 2017, fuel prices have been fluctuating, mostly on the rise. The price of petrol has gone up from Rs 76.05 a litre on September 9 to Rs 78.39 a litre on September 23 while that of diesel rose from Rs 70.09 a litre to Rs 72.79.

According to the Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association, petrol prices increased by Rs 2.34 a litre and diesel witnessed a hike of Rs 2 a litre in the last two weeks.

Association general secretary G Vinay Kumar said fuel prices would keep going up till the Central and State governments reduced Duty Tax and Sales Tax respectively.

