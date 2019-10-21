Hyderabad: Security enhanced at Pragathi Bhavan

By | Published: 10:56 am

Hyderabad: Security was beefed up around the Pragathi Bhavan following a call by the Congress party to lay siege to the Chief Minister’s camp office in support of the TSRTC strike.

Hundreds of security personnel were posted around the Pragathi Bhavan while Police teams including the Commissioner’s Task Force, the City Armed Reserve and other wings of the city police were deployed at Somajiguda, Punjagutta, Raj Bhavan Road, Begumpet and Greenlands.

Senior police officials are monitoring the situation. The Congress party has given a call for laying siege to the Pragathi Bhavan in support of the TSRTC strike. It asked the government to consider the demands of the TSRTC workers.

