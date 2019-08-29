Hyderabad: Security forces asked to be more vigilant

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Hyderabad: In view of celebrations of ten-day Ganesh festival next week, Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat and Additional Commissioner G Sudheer Babu held a review meeting with the personnel of various security teams at City Armed Reserve Headquarters in Amberpet here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by the security wing, interceptor vehicle staff, special party officers and other security men. Bhagwat advised them to be more vigilant on the eve of Ganesh festival and Moharram.

The commissioner also appealed the citizens to pass on information to police by Dial 100 regarding suspecious persons loitering or any suspicious objects found in their surroundings. He asked them to alert the police if they find any illegal activities or business around them.

