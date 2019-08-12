Hyderabad: Security guard dies as gate falls on him

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: A private security guard, Sri Ramulu, who was deployed at Venkatagiri Park on Banjara Hills Road No. 5, died after the sliding gate of the park fell on him around 7 pm on Sunday. He was 56.

According to GHMC officials, Sri Ramulu was closing the gate around 7 pm during which it came off and fell on him. He died on the spot. Sri Ramulu was working at the park since last year, they said.

