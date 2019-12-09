Hyderabad: Security upped at Disha’s house

By | Published: 10:49 pm

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police have increased the security at the Shadnagar rape-murder victim’s residence after the police encounter of the four suspects in the case last week.

Witnessing the a series of protests by residents of the colony after the brutal rape and murder of the veterinarian, the police had provided security to the victim’s family with five police personnel.

Following the death of the four suspects in an exchange of fire with the police during the process of reconstruction of the crime scene at Chatanpally early on Friday, the Cyberabad police keeping in mind the possible risk to the victim’s family while people coming to meet them, have enhanced the security. Officials said there would now be a police picket at their house with 10 police personnel, five in each shift round the clock.

“An official in the rank of either a Sub-Inspector or Assistant Sub-inspector will be the in-charge and stationed in the picket. They will provide round the clock security to the family of the murdered veternarian,” police said.

Those who intend to visit the victim’s house in the gated community and those found suspiciously in the surroundings will be scrutinized.

