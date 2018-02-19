Hyderabad sees 50% jump in construction

By | Published: 1:05 am 1:07 am

Hyderabad: The positive sentiment for real estate in Hyderabad has gained more strength over the year and the growth trend is reflecting in different aspects. Building permissions issued by a civic body happens to be one key parameter to gauge the construction activity, and on this count, this year there has been a 50 per cent rise as compared to last year.

If 8,704 building permissions were issued by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in 2016-17, this year till February 13, the number of applications cleared stand at 13,595.

GHMC officials say they issued 4,891 more building permissions this year so far, almost 50 per cent more than entire of the last financial year. “A month-and-a half is still remaining this financial year and the numbers could increase a bit,” says an official.

In terms of revenue realised from giving its nod for constructions, the civic body in 2017-18 so far collected Rs 4,092.46 crore as against Rs 526.64 crore collected in 2016-17.

Realty experts describe this surge in more permissions being sought for constructions as consolidation of positiveness for real estate in the city. A host of factors have contributed in the construction activity getting such major fillip for the real estate, senior GHMC officials say.

“Improvement in overall amenities and measures initiated to change the condition of roads, apart from drinking water supply to the suburbs and the Metro Rail becoming operational, have added more value to the city,” said an official.