Lockdown effect: Hyderabad sees drastic dip in air pollution

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: With the most vehicles staying off the road, factories are closing down and construction activities coming to a standstill as part of the lockdown, pollution levels have dropped in the city.

There are an estimated 60 lakh vehicles, mostly two-wheelers and four-wheelers, in the city, which are the major contributors to pollution. Since the lockdown began on March 23, ambient air quality levels have improved significantly with a majority of these vehicles staying off the road.

According to data from the Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPCB), air pollution has dropped across the city, including in highly polluted areas like University of Hyderabad, Sanathnagar and Zoo Park.

At the University of Hyderabad, the PM 10 value was 101.03 on February 27 and 28, and has now dropped to 51.88 on March 27 and 28 while PM 2.5 dropped from 33.55 to 21.58. The Nitrogen dioxide (NO2) level too has dropped from 45.41 to 1.59.

Similarly, Nitrogen oxide (NOx) levels dropped from 27.92 to 4.02 and ammonia (NH3) levels came down from 30.88 to 2.35 during this period. At Sanathanagar, which is surrounded by several industries, NO2 levels, which were 29.05 on February 27 and 28, dropped to 2.89 on March 27 and 28 and NOx slipped from 22.2 to 5.47 in the same period.

