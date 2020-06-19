Hyderabad sees sharp rise in domestic LPG usage

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:29 pm

Hyderabad: The coronavirus scare and the extended lockdown has resulted in a sharp spike, almost 20 per cent, in the domestic supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) since March.

According to LPG dealers, the Greater Hyderabad region which usually had a supply of 45 lakh cooking gas cylinders containing 14.2 kg of LPG a month, has registered the supplies to domestic users going up to 53 lakh LPG cylinders since March.

Dealers attributed the rise in demand for cooking gas cylinders to Covid-19 which has resulted in the lockdown and consequent closure of dine-ins and takeaways across the city. Also, as a major chunk of the population remained confined to homes, the cooking needs apparently went up and consumed more LPG cylinders.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, general secretary, Telangana LPG Dealers Association said the subsidised gas cylinder sale had seen a jump of 20 per cent between March and June and the sharp rise could continue for the next few months. He said that there are over 150 LPG distributors of Bharath Gas, Indane Gas and HP Gas within HMDA limits supplying 53 lakh cooking gas cylinders every month now.

At present, LPG subsidised price for a cylinder is fixed at Rs 641. Usually, every household receives a total of 12 cylinders of 14.2 kg each at subsidised rates in a year and further requirements need to be purchased at market rate.

Drop in non-LPG cylinder sales

Meanwhile, non-LPG cylinders of 19 kg which witnessed a sharp drop in sales during April and May and could pick up a little in this month. Since eateries and restaurants remained closed during the lockdown period, non-LPG sales had dropped drastically.

Dealers said every month they get an order for over 5 lakh non-domestic LPG cylinders priced at Rs 1,230 each. However, the supply has plummeted to a mere 50,000 in April, almost a drop of 90 per cent.

In May, sales have improved to 2 lakh with dealers expecting figures to go up to 3 lakh by June.

“Despite eateries resuming operations, the orders for non-domestic LPG are not encouraging due to lack of customers at hotels,” Reddy added.

