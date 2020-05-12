Hyderabad sees slight relief from scorching heat

By | Published: 12:02 am 11:55 pm

Hyderabad: The summer, which had turned quite intense last week with the temperatures reaching 42 degree Celsius to 43 degree Celsius, appears to be taking a break, with the temperatures slowly dipping to below 40 degree Celsius. On Monday, the maximum temperature was around at 38 degree Celsius. Tolichowki recorded the highest temperature at 38.8 degree Celsius, followed by Charminar (38.7 degree Celsius), Kukatpally (38.6 degree Celsius) and Marredpally (38.4 degree Celsius).

The average temperature recorded in the city by Regional Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad on Monday was 36.7 degree Celsius. Day temperatures apart, even night temperatures have been plummeting in the last two days.

On Sunday, the day temperature dropped to 33.9 degree Celsius, which is five degree Celsius below normal while the minimum temperature was 24.6 degree Celsius, one degree Celsius below normal.

May is considered to be the peak of summer, with temperatures usually soaring above 45 degree Celsius. This is also a month for more heat waves. However, despite official warnings of possible heat wave conditions, the capital has so far been safe from such waves.

The Met forecast says temperature levels could remain below 40 degree Celsius in the city in the next five days while night temperatures were likely to remain around 25 degree Celsius. Met Department officials said that the prevailing conditions were likely to become favourable for advance of the Southwest Monsoon into some parts of the Southeast Bay of Bengal, South Andaman Sea and Nicobar Islands around May 16.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .