Hyderabad sees upswing in realty sector

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: The year 2019 ended on a high note for Hyderabad. While the real estate sector in most cities had tough times in boosting transactions and closing deals, Hyderabad’s real estate sector was stable, steady and in fact surged ahead.

The building permissions issued by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) last year are one measure of this surge. The municipal corporation generated nearly Rs 980 crore through building permissions till December 24 against Rs 850 crore generated in 2018. There are expectations that revenue through building permission could cross Rs 1,000 crore. This will be perhaps the first time that GHMC revenues through building permissions cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark, said GHMC chief city planner S Devender Reddy.

The city has been witnessing robust construction activity in the last couple of years and industry experts say stable governance devoid of any issues, especially security, is one of the key factors for this steady rise. In 2016-17, the municipal corporation’s earnings through building permissions were Rs 526.64 crore and in 2017-18, it increased to Rs 647.20 crore. In 2018-19, the revenue escalated to Rs 854.24 crore and in 2019-20, it was Rs 980 crore till December.

In all, 16,801 building permissions were issued till December 24, 2019 against the 14,415 issued in the previous financial year. As many as 1,902 residential apartment permissions were issued with a total built space of 63,49,766 square metres with total dwellings units of 37328 flats. Similarly, permissions for 236 commercial buildings were issued with a total built up space of 32,32,416 square metres.

One of the significant factors was the increasing construction activity in the East zone. In sync with the State government’s ‘Look East’ initiative, East zone areas, especially LB Nagar, Hayathnagar and neighbouring areas are fast catching up with their counterparts in the West zone. Though, Serilingampally zone leads the chart as 423 residential building permissions and 38 commercial building permissions were issued, other areas in East zone are not lagging behind. LB Nagar zone issued 342 residential building permissions and 25 commercial building permissions were issued from January 1 to December 24.

Interestingly, in case of circle wise permissions, Hayathnagar circle with 2,380 permissions (both domestic and commercial) issued the highest permissions. It was followed by Alwal circle (1,511 permissions), Kapra (1,429 permissions), Malkajgiri (869 permissions).

What the industry expects

Hyderabad has been making its mark in all sectors, especially real estate, with many global agencies ranking it the most livable city in India. This good run is expected to continue in 2020 as well. However, availability of skilled labour is an issue and needs to be addressed. Majority of the labour working in different projects are from Odisha, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and other States. Local labour hardly constitutes 25 per cent of the work force, says DVN Reddy, president, Builders Association, Telangana Chapter.

The State government should continue with the current policies, which are good and encouraging. For instance, 100 feet roads are required in the long run and not in the immediate future. Even if there is a requirement, let an expert study be conducted and a decision may be taken accordingly. Regarding supply of building material like sand, cement, steel etc, the Telangana government has taken many measures to ensure there is no crisis. And, these measures should continue in 2020 also, says TREDA president R Chalapathi Rao.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter