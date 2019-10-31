Hyderabad selected as UNESCO Creative City in Gastronomy

By | Published: 12:14 pm

Hyderabad: The State capital’s culinary heritage has won major recognition on the global platform with Hyderabad being selected to be one of UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network in the Gastronomy category.

The list of 66 cities added to the Network on then occasion of World Cities Day has only one more Indian city, Mumbai, which is in the Film category.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) was created in 2004 to promote cooperation with and among cities that have identified creativity as a strategic factor for sustainable urban development. The cities which make up this network work together towards a common objective: placing creativity and cultural industries at the heart of their development plans at the local level and cooperating actively at the international level.

The Network covers seven creative fields: Crafts and Folk Arts, Media Arts, Film, Design, Gastronomy, Literature and Music.

Through the UNESCO’s lens, gastronomy is less about a city’s number of starred restaurants and more about a city’s culinary heritage — how it means to share it, sustainably, with future generations.

Tweeting the news, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said he was glad to announce that ‘Hyderabad is selected as @UNESCO CREATIVE CITY in Gastronomy category, on the occasion of World Cities Day today. It’s among the 2 cities from India in list of 66 cities, other being Mumbai in Film category’, he said.

The Minister also congratulated Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and his team for the achievement.

