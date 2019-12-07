Hyderabad: Serene farmland turns encounter spot

By | Published: 1:37 am

Hyderabad: Chatanpally was once a sleepy little spot on the side of the busy NH-44, with lush green agricultural fields dotting the area. That is, till November 28, when the charred remains of Disha were discovered.

The place came alive again on Friday. By the time the sun was up and shining, on an open land parcel located in the middle of jowar, paddy and tomato fields, there lay four bodies, drenched in blood, two of them with weapons clenched in their hands.

The encounter spot was around 300 m away from the culvert under which the victim was set ablaze after being raped and murdered at Thondupally in Shamshabad. The bodies of the four suspects lay in close proximity to each other in a 500 square yard land parcel which was cordoned off by a large contingent of police in the early hours itself.

The bodies of Arif and Chennakeshavulu had .9mm pistols in their hand, indicating that the duo “held and fired” on the police party before getting shot.

Since morning, media persons and locals swarmed the place to have a glimpse of the bodies. But, police stopped them around 200 m away so as to complete the inquest and spot examination. Around 1 pm, the media was allowed near the spot.

After the bodies were shifted to the Mahabubnagar government hospital and a press meet by Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar, the field was finally empty.

Even then, people kept trying to get a glimpse. Many came from as far as Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar and Hyderabad city to the encounter spot.

