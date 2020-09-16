Hyderabad set to play a vital role in introducing Russian vaccine

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will be cooperating with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, for the clinical trials and distribution of the vaccine.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to play a vital role in introducing the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, the first credible option available to fight Covid-19, in the country by the year-end. The city-based Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories on Wednesday announced that it will test and distribute the Sputnik V vaccine in the country.

The Co-Chairman and MD, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, G.V Prasad said that the phase III clinical trials of the vaccine would be taken-up in India for regulatory permissions after which it will receive 100 million (10 crore) doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from Russia.

“The Phase I and II clinical trials have shown promising results. We will be conducting Phase-III trials in India to ensure safety and efficacy for the Indian population and to meet the requirements of the Indian regulators. Sputnik V vaccine could provide a credible option in our fight against Covid-19 in India,” said Prasad.

Both Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and RDIF are looking at late 2020 to deliver the Sputnik V vaccine, when the trials and registration of the vaccine from Indian drug regulatory authorities is expected to get completed successfully.

The phase I and phase II clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine was published in science journal The Lancet on September 4. The vaccine demonstrated no serious adverse effects and a stable immune response in 100 per cent of the participants. At present, the vaccine is undergoing clinical trials involving 40,000 volunteers and the first results of these trials are expected to be out in October-November.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO, RDIF said, “Dr. Reddy’s has had a very well established and respected presence in Russia for over 25 years and is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in India. India is amongst most severely impacted countries from Covid-19 and we believe our human adenovirus dual vector platform will provide a safe and scientifically validated option in the battle against Covid-19”.

Prof. Sergey Tsarenko, Deputy Chief Physician for Anaesthesiology and Reanimation at Hospital No. 52 in Moscow, said the vaccine has proved to be safe and efficient. “The main criteria for evaluating a vaccine are safety and efficacy. In Sputnik V, safety is ensured by the use of human adenoviral vectors. Efficacy is achieved by using two different human adenoviruses sequentially, which differentiates this platform,” he said.

Hailed as the world’s first registered anti-Covid19 vaccine, the Sputnik V has been developed by Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and is registered with the Ministry of Health of Russia.

