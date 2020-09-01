Hyderabad: Sexagenarian gets 5-yr RI under POCSO

By | Published: 7:53 pm

Hyderabad: A local court here on Tuesday sentenced a 64-year-old man to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) on charges of misbehaving with his four-year-old niece.

First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala found the man guilty under relevant Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and also imposed a total fine of Rs 10,000 on him, Additional Public Prosecutor K Pratap Reddy said.

According to Reddy, the incident came to light when an armed reserve police constable noticed his neighbour misbehaving with his niece. On seeing the constable, the suspect ran away. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.

