Hyderabad: Shaikpet Tahsildar arrested on bribe charges

By | Published: 7:42 pm 7:43 pm

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), probing the two bribe cases registered against Revenue Inspector Kandala Nagarjuna Reddy and Banjara Hills Sub-Inspector A. Ravinder, on Monday arrested Shaikpet Tahsildar Ch. Sujatha in connection with the cases.

ACB officials were questioning her since Saturday after Reddy and Ravinder were arrested in connection with separate bribe cases booked against them. The cases were in connection with a property case.

An ACB team that raided her house on Saturday had recovered Rs.30 lakh in cash, gold and other valuables.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .