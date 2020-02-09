Hyderabad: Shami kebab-Paratha combo a hit in old city

By | Published: 1:59 am 3:32 am

Hyderabad: No pizza, burger or hotdog can match the good old Shami kebab or Shikampuri kebab, thrown in with a hot paratha and some spicy chutney. That’s what a recent gourmet trend in the older parts of the city indicates.

The trend, sweeping across restaurants in the old city, is seeing the comeback of what was once considered soul food by many Hyderabadis. Menu cards in these restaurants are being rewritten to include combos like ‘Shami kebab-Paratha chutney’ or ‘Shikampuri kebab-Paratha chutney’.

Coming in different meat combos with options including chicken, mutton and beef, activity in these kitchens starts in the afternoon and goes on well past the time the last Metro train chugs back home.

Abdul Aziz, who runs three eateries in the localities of Golconda, Hussaini Alam and Kalapather in the south of the city, says the ‘Shami kebab-Paratha chutney’ combo has made a comeback over the last one year.

Two key reasons

“Pricing and quantity are two reasons which made it a hit. You do not get a sumptuous meal at a dead cheap price like this,” he says, adding that a plate of chicken Shami Kebab comes at Rs.50, while the mutton stuffed variety is priced at Rs.100 and the beef version at Rs.40 a plate at most of the eateries.

In fact, over the last few months, several eateries have come up in parts of the city offering only the grinded meat and spices combo.

“A decade ago, many hotels were preparing these but stopped after demand for Chinese cuisine went up. Nevertheless, with the prices of chicken skyrocketing and wages of Chinese chefs rapidly increasing, hoteliers have switched back to the traditional dishes,” explains MA Salam, who started a ‘Shami Paratha’ outlet recently at Zafar Road in Yakutpura.

The eateries bustle with visitors dropping in to savour these dishes or to carry a parcel back home.

“Previously it was prepared in houses. But with the task turning Herculean, many have stopped and prefer sourcing it from outside,” says Abdul Azeem, a businessman from Misrigunj.

Shami Kebab and Shikampuri Kebab are said to be the Hyderabadi versions and prepared after mixing minced meat along with dal, spices and other ingredients and cooked. Later, it is fried in oil and served along with chutney and paratha.

