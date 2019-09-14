Hyderabad She Teams receives 167 complaints

By | Published: 11:48 pm

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad She Teams received 167 complaints regarding harassment of women in August. Of these, 89 cases were registered, including 10 criminal cases.

The complaints were received from women through various means including WhatsApp, email, HawkEye and also in person.

Apart from this, 447 decoy operations were conducted at various places such as bus stops, shopping malls, railway stations, tutorials and colleges, 251 awareness programmes were conducted and around 55,384 people were addressed.

Persons caught while harassing women were counselled by She Team counsellors in the presence of their families. Minors were counselled by professional psychologists to bring a change in their behaviour, according to a press release.