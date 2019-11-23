Hyderabad: SHG women to learn ropes in driving

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: After successfully training over 60 women from Patancheru self-help group (SHG) to ride two-wheelers, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is extending the same for women in other SHGs to help them find employment in online delivery platforms.

To this effect, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan exchanged an MoU with Mowo Social Initiatives Foundation, a non-profit organisation, here on Friday.

A pilot project was conducted in Serilingampally zone and over 60 women were trained in two-wheeler driving and after the training, helped in getting driving licences. These women were being picked up by different delivery platforms, said GHMC Zonal Commissioner D Hari Chandana.

The selected women will be trained by Mowo Social Initiatives, Gopanpally Mahila Bhavan, free of cost. Each batch will have a maximum of 60 trainees and the foundation will provide vehicles and other facilities for training, which will be completed in 30 days, she said.

The programme’s objective is to encourage women to learn riding two-wheelers and also get employed in different food delivery platforms across the city. Apart from training, the foundation will also provide employment assistance for the trainees.

Mayor to inaugurate play area

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan will inaugurate a play area for children at the Dog Park, Gachibowli, on Saturday. Spread over 7,000 sft, the play area consists of hill, tunnel and pyramid, plate, snake and bug mounds catering to different age groups.

A photo frame and Op and selfie stand were also installed to cherish the visit to the park, a press release said. The facility also has play equipment such as twirly climber, monkey bars, balancing stones, stepping stones, spring riders, merry go around, etc.

There is a unique EPDM design featuring a compass, alphabets, numbers, oceanic life, etc. In addition, the park also provides an outdoor gymnasium with equipment for cardio, upper and lower-body workouts.

