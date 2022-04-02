Hyderabad: Shikara Academy starts coaching for Group I, II exams

Hyderabad: Shikara Academy, Domalguda, is starting coaching classes for the Group-I and Group II examinations of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) from April 4. The classes will be conducted in offline and online batches exclusively in English medium.

The exams conducted by the TSPSC and other recruitment bodies require adequate preparation given the competition. Students preparing for the Group I and Group II examinations not just need good preparation but also adequate practice and mentorship.

Shikara Academy, founded by M Deepika Reddy, mentor for Civil Services and state services and recipient of the Telangana State Formation Day Award for her classes on current affairs in T-SAT, is the only institution providing exclusive English medium coaching for the TSPSC Group I and Group II examinations, according to a press release.

The coaching for Group I will be in prelims cum mains approach and to ensure individual mentorship, the academy will have limited seats i.e., 80 per batch. Students will be provided updated printed material besides topic wise tests conducted followed by review and guidance. For further details, contact 7702026769, 040-40070404.

