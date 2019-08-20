Hyderabad: Shivani College celebrates freshers day

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Shivani Junior and Degree College for Women organised 18th Freshers Day celebrations at BJR Bhavan here on Tuesday. The students along with the faculty and college management celebrated the event as “Incepto petronas, attempt to begin”.

College Chairman P. Ram Reddy said the college which was launched 18 years ago was offering quality education to women and helping them achieve success in different fields.

Later students presented cultural programmes. College secretary V. Sudershan Reddy and others participated, according to a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter