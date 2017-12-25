Cold spell continues in Hyderabad on Christmas eve

By | Published: 12:43 am 12:44 am

Hyderabad: A pleasantly cold weather persists over Hyderabad for the festive season, with the minimum temperature recorded on Christmas eve being a degree Celsius less than normal.

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said the minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was 13.8 degrees Celsius, whereas the normal temperature this time of the year would be 15 degrees Celsius. After another two-three days, as the Northerly winds set in, the minimum temperature could dip further to around 10 degrees Celsius, officials said. Currently, the city is experiencing Easterly winds.

The maximum temperature on the other hand is slightly higher than normal, with Sunday recording 29.7 degrees Celsius, a deviation of about 1 degree Celsius. “Even though denizens are feeling cold, we cannot say that the weather is extreme. For winter time, the weather is quite normal in the city,” said an IMD official.