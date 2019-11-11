Hyderabad shooter Esha ends on a high in Doha

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:15 pm

Hyderabad: Esha Singh ended on a high in the ongoing 14th Asian Shooting Championship in Doha (Qatar). The young Hyderabad shooter collected three gold medals in the 10m air pistol event in the junior category.

Esha, who bagged the individual event gold with a score of 242.2 beating Jeong Hyo of Korea, captured her second gold with Raghav Priya by winning the team gold.

Later on Esha and Sarabjot Singh triumphed in the mixed team event to complete a hat-trick of gold medals. The Indians beat the Korean pair of Kim Menseo and Sung Yunho in the final. Esha and Sarabjot collected 569 points in the final.

