Hyderabad: Shoppers have a fun time at this organic bazaar

By | Published: 10:53 pm

Lamakaan was a hub of activity during the weekend as vendors lined up stalls in the morning selling everything from fresh fruits to vegetables. People were seen exploring the organic fruits, vegetables, homemade breads and other baked goods on display.

Residents stocked up on their weekly purchases while a few foreigners who happened to pass by during the bazaar had a fun time chowing down on guavas being sold at the stalls. It wasn’t just all grocery shopping, as one got to peruse through handicrafts, handlooms and handmade jewellery on display at the venue. In case, you missed it, catch the next organic Sunday bazaar held from 10: 30 am to 1: 30 pm. The entry is free.

