Hyderabad: Showcasing their multi-talented side

By | Published: 10:44 pm

Youngsters really do know how to live it up. Besides academics, they also make some time to indulge in extracurricular activities and let their hair down to have some good fun. And, the students of University of Hyderabad (UoH) are no exception.

Captivating presentations were made by the students of the UoH for the Campus Concert Series organised by the university at the campus. The concert was organised to encourage and support the talent among students who took active part in large numbers from different departments.

Sanjukta Roy, student of fourth year IMSc Chemistry, gave a solo Bharatanatyam performance while Sushmita Pandit, first year MA Hindi student, performed a semi-classical dance on various Bollywood songs.

Cheraw Dance was performed by Mizo students of the university which turned out to be one of the highlights of the event. Students of SN School left the gathered audience mesmerised with their semi-classical presentations.

Students from different departments and languages joined hands for a multilingual performance ‘Olam Band’ and MCA Dazzlers, a performance by the students of MCA department on various Bollywood songs using different properties.

