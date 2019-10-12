Hyderabad shows life sans plastic possible

By | Published: 12:50 am 1:12 am

Hyderabad: Is there life without plastic? There can be, as some traders in Hasmathpet near Old Bowenpally are trying to show.

Much before the government decided to ban single-use plastic in the State, traders near the Dubai Gate in Hasmathpet had shunned plastic covers and shifted to jute and paper bags and covers.

Shops being from where most of the plastic finds its way to our homes, a no-plastic approach from shops can go a long way in getting rid of the malicious material, they say.

“The transition isn’t so easy. We need to find substitutes and to be frank, alternative material isn’t as cheap as plastic yet. We are yet to start charging customers and are asking them to bring their own bags since we will not under any circumstance give plastic covers,” says Mohammed Nayeem of Royal Chicken and Mutton Centre here.

Ramu of Sri Laxmi Narasimha Medical and General Stores says paper covers are yet to become as easily available as plastic. This is the only issue he finds with the ban.

Most of the shops in the entire stretch, which comes under Kukatpally Circle-24 of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, have a board hanging near the entrance of the shop, saying “Say No to Plastics. Penalty up to Rs 10,000’. The other side of the board asks to ‘stop littering on roads and use dustbins’.

For the last three months, traders here have been following this practice, with more joining them in other parts of Bowenpally, slowly and steadily.

“This can go a long way in stopping the use of plastic. But at the same time, the government has to make sure alternatives are easily available,” says Naveen of Balaji Plastics. He sells jute and paper bags and covers.

“The demand for paper and jute covers has gone up. The only problem is their supply,” he adds.

There are some wine shops near Bowenpally market and in Trimulgherry that have for long stopped giving plastic covers. They give old newspapers to cover bottles or sell jute covers at Rs 10. Some, however, are still giving out bottles in black plastic covers.

Elsewhere in the city, traders echo the same sentiments. If alternatives are made available in adequate numbers, a complete ban on plastic will be a huge success.

Katedan manufacturers await final word

Manufacturers of plastic material in the Katedan Industrial Area are keeping their fingers crossed over the government’s proposed move to ban single-use plastic in the State.

There are around 100 plastic recycling and manufacturing units in Katedan and its surroundings like Shastripuram and Rajendranagar. The area is frequently in the news for raids by GHMC officials on companies manufacturing plastic covers below 50 microns.

“Following raids by GHMC officials, most of the manufacturing units have stopped making plastic bags below 50 microns. But the reports of total ban on single-use plastic is shocking for us,” said Dileep, who runs a plastic bag manufacturing unit here.

Each unit employs around 15 persons. The plastic recycling units had started a decade ago. Plastic waste is received from scrap dealers, who collect it from rag-pickers and segregate plastic bags according to quality. Later, they are packed and sent to the recycling units. The bags are recycled and converted into small plastic pellets or grains and supplied to units manufacturing plastic material like chairs, buckets and mugs.

“A person employed at the recycling units is paid Rs 230 to Rs 270 a day for the nine hour-job. The conditions in the units are hazardous but they have got used to it,” says Mahmood, a manager at a unit.

Tonnes of plastic material are brought in every day in trucks to the units and later the finished product is ferried to the markets. Manufacturers engaged in making disposable cups for tea/coffee, water, food plates, spoons, carry bags, soft drink straws etc, are more worried and awaiting the final word on the proposal.

“There are several grades of plastic and it needs to be clearly explained to all stakeholders. For instance, the word ‘single-use’ should be clear and what exactly ‘harmful’ means needs to be properly explained. Otherwise, it will result in confusion and also in anxiety and protests,” said another manufacturer.

Thousands of workers who are directly or indirectly dependent on the ‘single-use’ plastic want the government to take their livelihood into consideration before taking any decision.

– Asif Yar Khan

The many one-off drives by GHMC

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had in the past made quite a few attempts to impose a complete ban on single-use plastic and covers below 50 microns, but somehow, could not sustain the campaign for long.

The municipal corporation was confined to sporadic, short drives every year. Officials had even launched ‘Gandhigiri’ programmes to create awareness among the people on the adverse effects of plastic use.

People were asked to carry steel tiffin boxes to meat shops for carrying meat and chicken. Colony associations were roped in to promote the use of cloth bags for shopping. Outlet managements were made to place banners highlighting the adverse effects of using plastic covers of below 50 microns. The municipal corporation also levied fines on meat shops and outlets using plastic covers and initiated action against traders selling plastic covers.

But all these initiatives lost momentum and the campaigns, launched in 2017 and 2018, were never continued for a long period.

This lethargy helped traders and manufacturers continue the sale of single-use plastic and plastic covers below 50 microns with ease.

– S Sandeep Kumar

Ragpickers, the unsung heroes

Abdul Kasim, a resident of Balapur, begins his day segregating waste, including plastic and similar material, along the roadside and collects them. Like Kasim, several rag-pickers in the city eke out a living by segregating waste and rendering a valuable service to society. But this service by rag-pickers is hardly recognised as a profession neither by society nor by any government. Yet they continue with their job.

Not restricting themselves to a particular area, they travel about 25 km either by foot or on rickshaws in search of scrap and collect plastic material, including polythene covers, bags, vessels, carton boxes, paper and iron, which can be recycled for making other products.

“I travel about 20 km in a day and collect all sorts of scrap from the road. Some days I gather 10-15 kg of waste and sometimes as little as 5 kg. I get a good amount of scrap in Attapur area. I sell the scrap to a waste paper merchant in Barkas,” Kasim says.

Despite working for more than 12 hours, these rag-pickers are at the mercy of the waste paper merchants for selling their collected scrap.

“At times, merchants cheat us by not weighing the scrap correctly. As a result, scrap weight is reduced by 1 kg or 2 kg. Depending on the type of scrap, I earn Rs 500 to Rs 800 in a day,” he says.

Another ragpicker Noor Alam says the money got from selling scrap does not suffice to make both ends meet. “Money from scrap is not the same every day. Sometimes I get Rs 500 and sometimes not even half of that. I am the only breadwinner in the family of five. To feed everyone in the family, I eat only once a day before I start for work,” Alam says.

– Yuvaraj Akula

People participation must, say NGOs

Environmentalists and NGOs have urged the public to come together and eradicate single-use plastic and to bring about a behavioural change towards plastic.

M Vedakumar, Chairman, Forum for Better Hyderabad, said people should start adopting policies to reduce plastic while the government has to strictly implement the regulations on banning it.

“A single plastic bag can take 1,000 years to degrade. To overcome this, one has to purchase or make reusable bags and opt for fresh fruits and veggies and bulk items instead of products that come in single-serving cups,” he said.

Public should know why plastic has to be banned and inculcate the concept of reduce, reuse and recycle, he said, adding that the ban would be enforced successfully only if the public was involved in the campaign in large numbers.

Environmentalists believe that usage of biodegradable products will be a great step in restricting single-use plastic and say people should start the habit of carrying a cloth bag whenever they go for shopping.

CS Chandrasekhar of Green Sainikpuri (Federation of North-Eastern colonies of Secunderabad) said there should be alternatives before the ban is put in place. “Providing waste clothes to self-help groups to stitch bags could act as a substitute to plastic carry bags,” he said.

Madhulika Choudhary of Dhruvansh, an NGO that works on conserving water bodies and environment, said she was against usage of straws, bottle caps and also chips packets. “When you throw garbage packed in many layers of plastic, it is consumed by cows and they too are put to danger,” she said.

– Sunny Baski

