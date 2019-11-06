Hyderabad: SICA 61st Annual Arts Festival ends on a grand note

By | Published: 7:30 pm 7:41 pm

The South Indian Cultural Association (SICA) organised its 61st Annual Arts Festival starting at the end of October, continuing into the first week of November at Ravindra Bharathi.

The annual event witnessed jampacked audiences as well-known artistes like Sangeetha Kalanidhi S Sowmya, U Rajesh (brother of late Mandolin Srinivas), the versatile vocalist Abhishek Raghuram, vocalist Sid Sri Ram who is well known for his Telugu film hits, performed a traditional classical kutcheri for the first time in the city.

The event also gave space to the local legend Dr Alekhya Punjal, who with her troupe performed ‘Rudramadevi’ Kuchupudi dance drama. The scintillating musical event concluded with Bombay Jayashri’s breathtaking performance.

SICA, one of the oldest organisations in the historical city brings versatile artistes from different parts of the country. Learned rasikas and music lovers see it as a privilege to attend their programmes. The novelty and non-compromising attitude towards quality is what makes them stand apart from other cultural organisations.

