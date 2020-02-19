Hyderabad: SIO lauds KCR’s stance on CAA

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) appreciated the decision of the Telangana government to pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the Assembly.

Dr Talha Faiyazuddin, Telangana State president of SIO, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao should also put on hold the National Population Register. “The NPR will create a lot of doubtful citizens and then the process of the National Register of Citizens will be introduced. It will cause a lot of problems for all communities and not just Muslims,” he said.

He said the SIO was also meeting MLAs of all political parties and giving them memoranda in this regard.

