Hyderabad: Sister-duo prepare authentic homemade delicacies through ‘Baanali’

Hyderabad: Proving that it is never too late to start a business, sisters – Usha Penmetsa and Datla Seeta Rajeshwari – took their strengths of making traditional healthy delicacies and aromatic condiments into the market with their startup called Baanali.

Baanali translating to ‘Kadai’ in proper Telugu, has now become the epitome of delicious homemade ”podis” (powders made of different leaves and grains), pickles, savouries and snacks for food aficionados, including film stars and doctors of many big hospitals.

“When we made podis and homemade pickles for our kids, they would tell us how much they missed it in the city because of lack of time. We then understood that this would have been the situation in major households leading people to rely on easily available junk foods. Thus, encouraged by our kids and our friend RS Raju, we decided to make healthy homemade delicacies – like from a grandma’s traditional kitchen – and deliver at doorstep,” share Seeta and Usha who moved to the city just a few years ago.

Having started in April 2021, the two sisters residing in East Marredpally, spend major hours of their day in the kitchen preparing lip-smacking delicacies as per order. Cooking gives them happiness and the sister-duo says it has been with them for years and it’s nice to see their passion for work being appreciated by outsiders as well.

Loved by Prabhas and SS Rajamouli

In the list of people who have turned to be fans of their podis, pickles and snacks are actor Prabhas, director SS Rajamouli and also filmmaker Raghavendra Rao and his daughter Madhu.

“We had given a sample of our products as a gift hamper to the cast of ‘Baahubali’. And when we received repeat orders from both actor Prabhas and SS Rajamouli, we were really elated. Beyond that even several doctors from Rainbow, KIMS, Yashoda, have been our regular customers,” says P Sudhakar, who handles the sales and marketing for Baanali.

Authentic ingredients is the USP

Sudhakar points out that the sisters are very particular about the taste and flavour. “If they don’t like a powder even by a bit, they discard the whole thing and make again. Also, the ingredients used are very authentic,” he says.

Now, their products have also become a gift option for many. Not only at major functions but also several kids, who have tried the products, have made a request to give the products as gifts in birthday parties.

Some of their well-known products are Uluva podi, Karyapaku podi, Velliulli Karam podi, non-veg pickles- mutton and prawn, sweets like rava laddu, chitti kaja, bellam gorumittilu, boondi chikki and a large variety of murukku and mixtures. As a major chunk of their customers come from Madhapur, Gachibowli and Jubilee Hills, Sudhakar plans to open an outlet at Madhapur soon for the ease of customers in the area. Baanali can be reached at 9063727848.

