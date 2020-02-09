Hyderabad: Six injured in gas cylinder explosion at Warasiguda

By | Published: 12:36 pm

Hyderabad: Six persons sustained burns when a gas cylinder exploded at a house in Warasiguda of Secunderabad on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred early on Sunday resulting in burns to a couple and four of their children.

All the injured were rushed to Gandhi Hospital by the police for treatment. The police and forensic experts visited the scene.

More details awaited.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter