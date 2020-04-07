Hyderabad: Six Malaysians booked for not reporting after Markaz meet

By | Published: 5:45 pm

Hyderabad: A case was registered by the Banjara Hills police against six nationals of Malaysia under Sections of Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Diseases Act, Foreigners Act and Indian Penal Code.

The six persons had come to the city in March on a tourist visa and were staying at mosque in Tolichowki. In mid-March the group along with others had gone to Delhi Markaz and attended a religious gathering there before returning to the city.

“After coming to the city, they were hiding at a mosque in Tolichowki area. Despite appeals for those who returned to the city from Delhi to inform the local authorities or police, they did not do so,” said N Kalinga Rao, Station House Officer (Banjara Hills).

On information, the Banjara Hills police visited the mosque and with the help of the local managing committee shifted them to Gandhi Hospital for quarantine.

A case under Section 420, 269,270,188, 109 of Indian Penal Code and Sections of Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, Disaster Management Act 2005 The Foreigners Act 1946 was registered against them. The police are investigating.

