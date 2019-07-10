Hyderabad: Six persons picked up in murder case

By | Published: 1:29 am

Hyderabad: Six persons were picked up by the Kalapather police for questioning in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man reported on Tuesday night.

Syed Muqtar Ali (21), a student from Chunne ki Bhatti area of Misrigunj was attacked and stabbed to death allegedly by Ahmed Yafai and Ali Hasan.

“Last month, there was a clash between Muqtar and his friends with Mohammed Mukharish and others. Three cases were registered then. The victim is a suspect in two cases,” ACP (Charminar) B Anjaiah said.

Around two years ago,Yafai and others had attacked Muqtar and beaten him up following a row over the alleged harassment of a woman relative of Mukharish. A case was registered at the Kalapather police station then.

Hasan reportedly told the police that he felt humiliated after his brother Mukharish was beaten up in June following a row over keeping footwear in a mosque. Hasan had come recently from a foreign country on vacation and had planned to escape soon after killing Muqtar. However, the police nabbed him while he was trying to flee the country.

Meanwhile, a shutdown was observed in Chunne ki Bhatti area in protest against the murder, with the locals hoisting black flags in the area. On their part, the police made elaborate security arrangements by deploying additional forces. Armed policemen were posted at various locations in Kalapather, Kamatipura and Shahalibanda areas where the families of a few of the suspects stay.

