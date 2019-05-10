Hyderabad sizzles at 42 degree Celsius

By | Published: 1:05 am

Hyderabad: The city continued to reel under scorching summer with temperatures refusing to come down. On Friday, several areas witnessed temperatures hovering above 42 degree Celsius.

According to Telangana State Development Planning Society, Bahadurpura recorded a highest temperature with 42.8 degree Celsius on Friday followed by Asmanghad (42.3 degree Celsius), Kandikal Gate (42.2 degree Celsius) and Srinagar Colony (42.1 degree Celsius).

The average temperature of the city recorded by India Meteorological Department at Begumpet was 42.2 degree Celsius, which is 3 degree Celsius above normal. However, the forecast looks at the weather conditions in the city easing a bit and temperatures dropping to 39 in the coming week.

