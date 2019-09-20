Hyderabad: Skeleton of man missing for 3 years found in actor’s land

By | Published: 12:23 am

Hyderabad: The skeletal remains of a man were found in a room on an agricultural farm plot which was recently purchased by actor Akkineni Nagarjuna at Papireddy Guda near Shadnagar here on Wednesday.

The body of Chakali Pandu, 30, a labourer from Papireddy Guda, was found in a room on the agricultural field by a team of agricultural experts who went to examine the farm and prepare the land for farming. When the team opened a room in the field, they found the skeletal remains of a man inside. Police requested the forensic experts to conduct spot post-mortem examination on the skeleton. Identity documents on the spot helped the police identify the man as Pandu.

According to the police, Pandu was depressed over financial issues and had left his house three years ago. He left a suicide note at home saying he was depressed after his brother’s death. He, further, said that he was not interested in marriage and wanted to end his life.

“He has been missing for the last three years. We recovered a wallet on the spot which had some identity documents including the Aadhar card and passport size photos. Local residents identified him,” said N Prakash Reddy, DCP, Shamshabad Zone, adding that as of now, the police were believing that it was a suicide. “Based on evidence during the further investigation and the autopsy report, further action will be taken,” the DCP said.

Actor Nagarjuna had recently purchased the 40-acre farm land and he along with his wife Amala had recently visited the farm. On Wednesday, the actor’s family sent the team of agricultural experts to examine the land and prepare the it for farming, where the body was found.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter