Hyderabad: Skype consultation in more Basthi Dawakhanas soon

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Basthi Dawakhanas are changing how technology can be used to bring expert healthcare to the poor.

Using the simple but popular video calling application, Skype, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now getting doctors from leading hospitals to offer expert advice via teleconsultation to patients in the Dawakhanas.

The teleconsultation is free and has become a major hit since its launch in April in 15 Dawakhanas. Officials said nearly 10,000 patients had already made good use of the service, which offers expert consultation in General Medicine, Physiotherapy, Pulmonology, Dermatology, Pediatrics, Orthopedics, Psychology and ENT apart from the services of a general surgeon.

Experienced doctors from Osmania General Hospital, Tata Trust and Sircilla Area Hospital, among others, are extending consultation through Skype.

Patients have to book slots based on their requirements for utilising the service a day in advance. Each day and during specific time slots, experienced doctors will be available for the service.

For instance, the paediatrician will be available on Tuesdays from 3 pm to 4 pm. Patients have to book the slots on Monday and the staff at the Dawakhana enter the details in a special software tool, Digital Nerve Centre. A slot is fixed on a first-come-first-serve basis after which registration identification is issued to the patient. Using a tab or a desktop, doctors and staff, along with the patients, participate in the teleconsultation. Each call lasts for about 15 minutes and about three to four calls are arranged in an hour for a particular ailment.

Based on the specialist doctor’s recommendations and prescriptions, medicines and treatment are offered by the doctors at the Dawakhana. There is a review facility as well and more importantly, patients can select their language to converse, a senior GHMC official said.

With the encouraging response, efforts are on to extend the service in 25 more Basthi Dawakhanas by this month-end, he said.

“There is a demand to introduce Gynecology services and measures are being taken to launch the same in a month. We are approaching leading corporate hospitals and prominent government hospitals to allocate doctors for this service,” he said.

