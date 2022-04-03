Hyderabad: SMS, for crunchy snacks, chai and more

Hyderabad: In the age of high-end cafes, a simple outlet that serves Indian snacks with chai and coffee and run by women entrepreneurs opened in Hyderabad. SMS –Snack Made Simple — launched its first outlet in Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar on Sunday.

A vibrant place with crunchy Indian snacks to go along with a beverage of your choice, SMS has an elaborate menu to suit one’s tastes and choices.

The bistro outlet is promoted by Anoosha Foods Pvt Ltd, a woman-owned business enterprise. Founder Anoosha Reddy and chairman Dr Naresh are experienced professionals with over ten years of experience in the hospitality industry. “We believe that women are more diligent and responsible in business; empowering women through their business model is our mission in launching SMS. With a mission to empower women all over Telangana and neighbouring States of South India, we dream of having a chain of 1,000 plus outlets across the country,” says Anoosha.

The organisation also verifies the business acumen of the investor and surveys the market potential before suggesting a suitable business model. As a principle, Anoosha foods offer this franchise business model only for women entrepreneurs. Music composer Sashi Preetham, CEO of SMS Suman K Adepu, and Influencers Divya Sree and Nayani Pavani were present at the inaugural function.