Hyderabad: Smuggled gold seized

By | Published: 1:48 am

Hyderabad: A person who had allegedly smuggled gold from UAE and kept it at his house in Golconda was nabbed by the Commissioner’s Task Force (West) team on Thursday. The team seized 550 grams of gold in paste form.

According to DCP Task Force P Radha Kishan Rao, the accused Syed Abdul Hai Tameem, a resident of Dhankota in Golconda recently visited Dubai on being invited by one Syed Afzal Hussain of Humayunnagar who stays in Sharjah. “In February, Tameem went to UAE and brought the gold handed over to him by Afzal Hussain. He was in search of customers to sell it for a higher price and earn some commission when he was caught,” said the official. The arrested person along with the property was handed over to customs department for further action.