Hyderabad: Snake rescued from Sajjanar’s residence

By | Published: 4:54 pm

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C.Sajjanar had an uninvited guest at his residence in the form of a snake on Saturday early morning.

The five-foot long snake had sneaked into the Commissioner’s house from the garden in the premises.

Spotting the snake, fearing that it may be killed by others who fear it can harm them, Sajjanar immediately alerted R.Venkatesh Naik (32), a police constable attached to the Hussaini Alam police station.

Naik is considered to be an expert in catching and handling snakes in the police department. He is such an expert that the department considers him an ‘In-house snake catcher.’

Venkatesh rushed to the commissioner’s residence and rescued the snake, which he safely kept in the bag he brought with him.

“He promised that he would hand it over to Nehru Zoological Park authorities for its safety,” an official said.

The commissioner rewarded Venkatesh Naik for the good work he has been doing in rescuing snakes and then giving them new life.

In a public appeal, Sajjanar later said that one should not get scared when they see snakes. Instead they should alert the snake society or any person who would rescue it and hand it over to people who would take care of them.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .