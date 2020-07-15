Hyderabad: Snooker parlour at Chaderghat raided, 14 held

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (East) raided a snooker parlour at Chaderghat and caught 14 persons who were playing the game there on Tuesday evening.

“The management opened the snooker parlour in violation of lockdown orders and invited customers to play,” Task Force officials said.

All the 14 persons were handed over to the Chaderghat police for further action and the snooker parlour was sealed.

