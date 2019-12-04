Hyderabad: Social Activist Trupti Desai attempts protest, detained

By | Published: 1:22 pm 1:32 pm

Hyderabad: Social activist Trupti Desai was detained by the police when she tried to stage a protest at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday.

The social activist had attempted to stage a protest in front of the camp office against the rape and murder of a veterinary surgeon at Shadnagar on Wednesday last.

She was shifted to Panjagutta police station.

