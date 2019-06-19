Hyderabad: Southern Command Chief of Staff lauds healthcare efforts

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: Lieutenant General DS Ahuja, Chief of Staff, Southern Command, arrived in Secunderabad on Wednesday for a two-day visit. He was briefed on the security situation, operational preparedness, infrastructure development, educational institutions, IT initiatives in ECHS, office automation, station issues and various projects undertaken by Headquarters, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area.

He visited the newly-constructed state-of-the-art Cath Lab and renovated operation theatre, ICU at Military Hospital, Secunderabad, and lauded the efforts towards enhancement of healthcare for the troops. He also visited Golden Palm Sainik Bhawan near Secunderabad railway station.

