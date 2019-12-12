Hyderabad: Special celebrations mark 17th annual day

By | Published: 6:03 pm

Mesmerising performances by students marked the 17th Annual Day celebrations of Sreenidhi International School held at their Aziz Nagar, Moinabad campus.

Leading script writer and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar along with Chairman of the school, Dr KT Mahhe, Executive Director, Ssarithha Katikaneni and head of school, Nancy Sanderson Swartz, participated in the annual day.

More than 300 students performed on the stage presenting wide and varied activities which won appreciation from Madhur Bhandarkar. He appreciated the efforts put in by the school management in getting a school of such stature and infrastructure for the students as well as the opportunity for each one to blossom in a beautiful environment.

