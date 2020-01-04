Hyderabad: Special police vans launched for bandobast, awareness

By | Published: 12:36 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Police got a new Audio-Visual van and Command-Control van which will be used during awareness campaigns and ‘bandobast’.

Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat inaugurated the vans and a gymnasium at the City Armed Reserve Headquarters in Amberpet here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Bhagwat said in pursuance of the vision of Woman Safety and Road Safety of Telangana Police for the year 2020, awareness among the public on the topics was vital.

“An old vehicle has been refurbished into an AV van at a cost of nearly Rs 15 lakh. The AV van has a LED screen on which videos of awareness will be displayed. On the other two sides, posters can be displayed. Audio system can also be used to address the public,” Bhagwat said and added that the van could also be used to create awareness on women safety, road safety and cybercrimes.

Besides this, the van can be used for crime prevention and also to deal law and order situations where announcements have to be made to citizens. The van will move across the Commissionerate, halting at junctions and public places. It will be used by special police wings during their programmes.

Similarly, a Command Control van designed by the Information Technology and Communications wing of the Commissionerate was also inaugurated.

“With facility to install repeaters, Very High Frequency sets and a surveillance camera with screen, the van is a magnificent addition in improving communication and surveillance capabilities especially during ‘bandobast’. The mobility factor adds to the utility,” the Commissioner said.

He later inaugurated a gymnasium for the Armed Reserve personnel. An existing gym was renovated and equipped with the latest equipment at a cost of Rs 15 lakh.

