Hyderabad: Special programme to draw visitors at Sanjeevaiah Park

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: To make families spend quality time outdoors amidst lush greenery and flowers, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) organised special fun-filled events for the last six weeks on every Sunday at Sanjeevaiah Park.

As part of the initiative, children and adults participated in garden maze and solved the puzzles, cycled around the park and unearthed hidden treasures. The HMDA also organised yoga and self-defence classes, garden scrabble, basketball, slingshot and a blindfolded basketball.

All these events were conducted between 7 am and 10 am for free and on a couple of occasions due to heavy demand similar events were conducted in the evenings too.

Every Sunday about 25 to 40 families participated in the programmes, which were organised in association with an NGO, said HMDA Director (Urban Forestry) B Srinivas.

The idea was to allow people take a break from their gadgets and spend time in Sanjeevaiah Park, which is spread over 99 acres of land. Despite being maintained well, not many visitors turn up at the park with the average visitors’ footfall being 3000 per day, he explained.

While the initiative has concluded for this season, HMDA officials said that plans are afoot to organise more such activities at Sanjeevaiah Park and in other parks of the city.

