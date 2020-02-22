Hyderabad: Special team to probe fradulent passport case

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: A special team has been formed by the City Police to probe as to how a Yemen national overstaying in the city managed to obtain an Indian passport.

A Yemeni, Mubarak Bin Awad alias Mubarak (30), whose wife is Indian and a resident of Falaknuma, had managed to obtain an Indian passport which, according to the police, was issued in 2016. Mubarak was staying in Gulzar Nagar of Falaknuma when he was caught by the police last week.

Tarun Joshi, Joint Commissioner of Police (special branch) said the passport was issued to Mubarak in 2016 and an enquiry was under way to get more facts of the case. “Action will be initiated against the guilty policemen after an inquiry is done,” he said. The special branch of police department clears the passport applications after conducting an field enquiry.

It may be recalled that in the year 2015, the Hyderabad Police had launched a massive re-verification exercise after few illegal immigrants had managed to obtain Indian passport through brokers. Using the passports they went to Middle East countries and were staying there when the racket was busted.

A constable and a home guard working with the special branch were arrested by the city police while six other personnel working with the special branch were placed under suspension. However, the suspension was revoked later.

The case was later transferred to the Special Investigation Team of the Hyderabad police. The police had written to the authorities concerned to cancel the passport issued to the persons who obtained it fraudulently.

